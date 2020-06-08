Rohit Sharma's ODI Success Might Not Translate Into Test Cricket: Wasim Jaffer

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best batsmen of modern times. The right-hander, who broke into the Indian team more than a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma has left a huge mark in the limited-overs format but hasn't been able to quite leave his impact in the longest form of the game yet.

Wasim Jaffer makes a huge claim about Rohit Sharma's Test career

However, recently when the team management decided to make Rohit Sharma open in Tests, his fortunes seem to have changed as he had back-to-back stellar series with the bat against South Africa and Bangladesh last year. There have been a lot of talks about Rohit Sharma's place in the team in the longest format of the game. Now, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has had his say on the same.

While speaking to Times Now, Wasim Jaffer said it is a matter of playing the first hour for Rohit Sharma in Tests. He added that the opener has done well in Tests for shorter periods but never a given that a big player of limited-overs will succeed in the longest format as well. Wasim Jaffer clarified that Rohit Sharma's double hundred and twin centuries that he scored against South Africa were lauded, saying that it is not easy to achieve such a feat even if they were scored in home conditions.

Wasim Jaffer reckoned that people often disregard the runs scored at home but pointed out that Sharma played against a very experienced South African bowling attack, which had the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. Wasim Jaffer further clarified his take saying that the only question that remains in people’s minds is how he will do in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He added that he feels the only challenge for him is to survive the first hour of a Test match. Rohit Sharma has an average of 46.54 in Test cricket, which is considered very good for an opening batsman.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER