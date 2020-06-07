'When You Want To...': Fans Have A Field Day Over Virat Kohli's 'caption This' Contest

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, if not on the field has given his fans a new way to stay entertained. A 'caption contest'. The skipper, who is stuck in his Mumbai home, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, uploaded a post on his Twitter. However, it seems like the Indian skipper just ran out of words to caption his post.

The Indian skipper shared a video of himself working out and asked his followers to caption the post. In the video, Kohli can be seen running at what seems like an advertisement set. Netizens were quick to reply to Kohli's request with hilarious and mind-boggling captions. Some even poked fun at the RCB skipper over his team's poor performance in the last two seasons, saying that he is running behind the IPL trophy.

Indian social media sensation Bhuvan Bam also commented on the post saying, "Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks."

When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2020

RUN Machine.. literally as in the video. 👏 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 7, 2020

Bhaag kohli bhaag 😜🏃⚡️ — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) June 7, 2020

Running from theatre after watching 10 minutes of Anushka Sharma's film — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) June 7, 2020

What is Kohli up to?

Virat Kohli has been doing live social media sessions with fellow sports personalities, from his IPL teammate AB de Villiers to Ravichandran Ashwin to Kevin Petersen and even with the former Indian football skipper Sunil Chetri. Apart from doing live sessions on social media, Kohli is also spending some quality time with his wife and Indian actress Anushka Sharma, as the duo has been in regular intervals sharing lovely pictures with each other.

