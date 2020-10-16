Ponting Hopes To Play Best Cricket In Back Half Of IPL As Delhi Continues Winning Streak

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
On Wednesday, Delhi defeated Rajasthan by 13 runs to go clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with six wins to their name. Speaking about the team's winning streak, Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting said that the team wants to continue the winning momentum in the back half of the tournament. Delhi is currently at the top of the points table with 12 points.
However, Ponting cited the quick turn around in the IPL and emphasised on the need to keep the focus intact. He further said that he wants the team to play their best cricket in the back half of the tournament
"Yes, things are looking good at this stage of the season, but I'm never the one to try and look too far ahead because I know how quickly the IPL can turn around. We've seen teams in the past have six wins from their first six games, and then not go on to make the playoffs. One thing I've been telling the boys right from the start of this tournament is that I want us playing our best cricket in the back half of the tournament, not necessarily in the front half of the tournament," the former Australian skipper said in a press release.
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is rapidly approaching the business end of the tournament. Delhi are in a comfortable position and it is certain that they will qualify for the playoffs. Despite some injury concerns at the helm, Delhi's bowling attack remains a constant threat, capable of defending any totals and taking any match deep.
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will now take on Chennai in Match 34 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday in Sharjah. Let's take a look at the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.
Okay Google, clear my Calendar on the following dates 📅— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 6, 2020
DC's #IPL2020Schedule 👇#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/6vk39U9GvA
