Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Suryakumar Yadav's STUNNING Catch Applauded By Fans As Kolkata Batting Collapses

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav bagged a sensational catch to dismiss Kolkata opener Rahul Tripathi for 7(9) off Trent Boult's bowling.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
suryakumar yadav

Mumbai and Kolkata are currently competing in Match 32 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Having won the toss, Kolkata's newly appointed captain Eoin Morgan elected to bat first in the Mumbai vs Kolkata match. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill started the proceedings for the Men in Purple.

ALSO READ | IPL news: Chris Morris proud of his team-mates for making it a close contest despite loss

Dream11 IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav grabs a screamer to send Rahul Tripathi packing

Kolkata began their innings in meticulous fashion without taking any unnecessary risks. However, just when Rahul Tripathi looked to up the ante, he was dismissed by a spectacular catch at backward point by Suryakumar Yadav. Having just hit a boundary off the previous ball, Tripathi went for another expensive cut which cost him big time.

It all happened on the final ball of the third over when Trent Boult bowled a short, wide delivery. Rahul Tripathi got into a great position as he slashed the ball towards backward point with brutal power. Suryakumar Yadav, who was stationed at backward point, showed his quick reflexes as he grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 7(9).

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 32 Mumbai vs Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

Here's the video of the Suryakumar Yadav catch vs Kolkata

The Suryakumar Yadav catch vs Kolkata was lauded by netizens. Several reactions poured in as the Twitterati heaped praise on Yadav for his brilliant athleticism. Some fans also called on the BCCI to include Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian team. 

ALSO READ | IPL news: Rajasthan troll own social media admin for creating false captaincy rumours

In fact, Trent Boult who claimed Tripath's wicket could not believe that Yadav actually caught the ball, which was smashed with sheer power. The Kiwi pacer had a million-dollar reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's catch.

Meanwhile, Kolkata reached a respectable score of 148/5 after languishing at 61/5 at one stage. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins ensured that the two-time IPL champions didn't lose the plot after they were dented by early wickets. Morgan scored a 29-ball 39 while Pat Cummins remained unbeaten on a well-made 53 off 36. It will be interesting to see how Mumbai go about their chase on a tricky Abu Dhabi wicket.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Leggie Murugan Ashwin heaps praise on the comeback man Chris Gayle

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Can Mumbai register their fifth straight win?

3 hours ago

Ponting hopes to play best cricket in back half of IPL as Delhi continues winning streak

2 hours ago

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, National T20 Cup match preview

2 hours ago

Kevin Pietersen leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 halfway, fans set to miss his commentary

3 hours ago

Virat Kohli wishes Chennai bowler Shardul Thakur on 29th birthday on social media

3 hours ago

IPL 2020: Chris Morris proud of his team-mates for making it a close contest despite loss

4 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS