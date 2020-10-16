Suryakumar Yadav's STUNNING Catch Applauded By Fans As Kolkata Batting Collapses

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mumbai and Kolkata are currently competing in Match 32 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Having won the toss, Kolkata's newly appointed captain Eoin Morgan elected to bat first in the Mumbai vs Kolkata match. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill started the proceedings for the Men in Purple.
Kolkata began their innings in meticulous fashion without taking any unnecessary risks. However, just when Rahul Tripathi looked to up the ante, he was dismissed by a spectacular catch at backward point by Suryakumar Yadav. Having just hit a boundary off the previous ball, Tripathi went for another expensive cut which cost him big time.
WATCH - Catching excellence: SKY special— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020
Unbelievable catching from @surya_14kumar. Slashed hard straight to him but SKY takes a scorcher. You do not want to miss this one.https://t.co/aVyZs2TOth #Dream11IPL
It all happened on the final ball of the third over when Trent Boult bowled a short, wide delivery. Rahul Tripathi got into a great position as he slashed the ball towards backward point with brutal power. Suryakumar Yadav, who was stationed at backward point, showed his quick reflexes as he grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 7(9).
The Suryakumar Yadav catch vs Kolkata was lauded by netizens. Several reactions poured in as the Twitterati heaped praise on Yadav for his brilliant athleticism. Some fans also called on the BCCI to include Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian team.
What a catch @surya_14kumar 🎉— Shreyansh Meshram (@iam_shreyansh08) October 16, 2020
#MIvsKKR #SuryakumarYadav #MI
An outstanding catch by #SuryakumarYadav simply plucked it out of the air! 🔥— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) October 16, 2020
Trent Boult's million dollar expression said it all. 💯
The best way to judge how incredible a catch was is to take a look at the bowlers expression.— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) October 16, 2020
Trent Boult said it all with his face, outstanding catch by #SuryakumarYadav plucked it mid-flight.🔥#IPL2020 #KKRvsMI
S.K.Y is the limit. What a catch. 🔥#SuryakumarYadav #MIvsKKR #IPL2020 #IPL— KayBee (@Buck_Tales) October 16, 2020
SKY - The Superman.🔥#SuryakumarYadav#MIvsKKR #IPL2020— キャプテン Salamander (@piyushkulkarn18) October 16, 2020
#SuryaKumarYadav is just everywhere! What a glorious time of his career, where everything's going right for him. Hardwork paying off. Brilliant catch that was, at backward point. Surprised #TrentBoult as well.#MIvsKKR #KKRvsMI #IPL2020— Aniruddh (@aniruddhacts) October 16, 2020
In fact, Trent Boult who claimed Tripath's wicket could not believe that Yadav actually caught the ball, which was smashed with sheer power. The Kiwi pacer had a million-dollar reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's catch.
Trent Boult's reaction says it all. That stunner of a catch by @surya_14kumar.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/8zb7XFUxvZ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Kolkata reached a respectable score of 148/5 after languishing at 61/5 at one stage. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins ensured that the two-time IPL champions didn't lose the plot after they were dented by early wickets. Morgan scored a 29-ball 39 while Pat Cummins remained unbeaten on a well-made 53 off 36. It will be interesting to see how Mumbai go about their chase on a tricky Abu Dhabi wicket.
