Will Virat Kohli And Co. Warmup For Tour To England In July By Taking On 'India A' Team?

Virat Kohli and co. are slated to visit England for a reciprocal tour in August later this year. As per schedule, they will be facing their own ‘A’ side instead of facing a local county in order to prepare themselves for the subsequent 5-Test challenge against the hosts. The route of playing internal warm-up matches was previously applied by the Tim Paine-led Australian side on their tour to England for the 2019 Ashes.

ECB announces packed 2021 home season

India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli and co. to go for intra-squad matches as warm-ups

India are scheduled to play two intra-squad warm-up matches against India A in July. The first of the two four-day games is currently on course to be played between July 21 and 24 at Northampton’s County Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, India’s final fixture against India A will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester between July 28 and 31.

Leicestershire chair Mehmooda Duke recently stated that the tickets for these warm-ups will go on sale in March and the authorities are expecting “huge demands” for them. Duke added that the two India vs India A matches will present a “unique opportunity” for fans who want to see their stars in action before the commencement of their actual Test assignment in England. Interestingly, many believe that India's recent win in Australia can make the team field 2-3 equally strong teams if required, who can win India matches at the international level, much like the Australians did in the 90s and 2000s.

India vs England 2021 updates

India’s impending tour to England aside, the two teams are set to collide in a four-match Test series in India up next. Several English players, including star-attraction Ben Stokes, have already landed in India for the series which is set to go off on February 5. The first two matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the final two Tests will be hosted by the newly-renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the cricket boards of both nations announced their respective squads for the upcoming Test series. Jonny Bairstow was omitted from the English line-up as part of their rotation policy. Returning stars include Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who were rested from England’s January tour to Sri Lanka.

The Indian team will see the return of their regular skipper Virat Kohli. He took a paternity leave during India’s tour of Australia ahead of the second Test at the MCG. Speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur managed to retain spots in the squad after their impressive outings in the series-deciding India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at The Gabba. Here is a look at the squads for both sides ahead of the much-awaited India vs England 2021 series.

