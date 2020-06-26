Ross Taylor Blasts ICC For 'Super Over' Rule In Tied ODIs After 2019 World Cup Final Loss

In July 2019, England were crowned world champions despite having tied the Super Over against New Zealand in a nail-biting 2019 World Cup final at Lord's. That was the first time a Super Over was used in a 50-over World Cup final. Chasing 16 in the Super Over, New Zealand managed 15 but England won because they scored more boundaries in the match and in the Super Over.

Ross Taylor against Super Over in ODIs

Now, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor who ended up on the losing side because of the Super Over rule during the 2019 World Cup final, has made a big claim. Ross Taylor said that he wouldn't mind teams sharing the ODI World Cup trophy if the match ends in a tie as he strongly believes that Super Over is unnecessary in the ODI format.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had received a lot of flak from all over the world after England were adjudged the winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on boundary countback after the tie in regulation period and the Super Over. After facing criticism galore, the ICC decided to tweak the rule which will allow repeated Super Overs in the semi-finals and final until the winner is decided.

However, Ross Taylor sees a lot of merit in sharing the trophy if the game is tied. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Ross Taylor said that he doesn't get the idea behind Super Over in a one-day game. According to him, one-day cricket is played over such a long time that he has no problems in a tie being a tie.

Ross Taylor reckoned that in T20s, to continually go on is the right way to go. A bit like football or some other games, trying to get that win in, but he doesn't think the Super Over is necessarily needed in a one-day game. According to him, one can have joint winners.

Ross Taylor also said that during the World Cup, he actually went up to the umpires to say ‘good game’. He added that he didn’t even know there was a Super Over. Ross Taylor reckoned that a tie is a tie, one could have this argument either way, but in a one-day game, if a team can go 100 overs and still have someone equal at the end, then a tie isn't a bad thing. New Zealand are not exactly Super Over specialists, having lost seven out of eight across formats.

To give context, England sent in Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler against Trent Boult in the Super Over and the pair managed to score 15 runs. Jofra Archer was England's bowler for the Super Over and did an exceptional job, restricting the Kiwis to 15 to trigger massive celebrations in the stadium and all around the United Kingdom. There was a lot of chatter and controversy around the boundaries rule which helped England edge past New Zealand to lift the World Cup 2019 because New Zealand played equally well and deserved the trophy. This match has gone down as one of the most memorable matches in ODI history and added another chapter to the fierce rivalry between the two nations.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP