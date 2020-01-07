Ross Taylor Breaks Down In Press Conference After Becoming NZ Highest Test Run Scorer

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor scripted history at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by becoming his country’s all-time highest run-scorer in Tests. During the second innings of the New Year’s Test against Australia, Taylor scored 22 and surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming’s run tally. Nevertheless, the achievement was just one of the high points for New Zealand in an otherwise disastrous outing in Australia.

Ross Taylor breaks down while addressing media

New Zealand lost the SCG Test against Australia by 279 runs to lose the series 0-3. After the game, Ross Taylor turned up at the press conference to address the reporters. The 99-Test veteran was asked about the turning points of his career on the eve of his latest achievement. Being unable to deal with the emotions, Ross Taylor broke down and decided to leave the room after a few minutes.

Before leaving the room, Ross Taylor remembered legendary New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe and how he pushed him to scale his limits. Former cricketer Martin Crowe is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s all-time greatest batsman. The legendary batter faced an untimely demise to cancer in 2016. Ross Taylor, who considered Crowe as his mentor, wished that he was still alive today to celebrate his achievement.

He added that becoming the country’s highest run-getter was one of the plans Crowe laid it down on him. Ross Taylor credited the legendary cricketer for his success in the press conference.

Ross Taylor currently has 7,174 runs in 99 Test matches for New Zealand. Former captain Stephen Fleming retired with 7,172 runs from 111 matches at an average of 40.06. Taylor boasts of a much better average with 46.28.

