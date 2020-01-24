Ross Taylor Lauds Jasprit Bumrah, The Death Over Specialist, After His Impressive Bowling

Ross Taylor hailed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the post-match press conference after the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. India drew first blood with a convincing six-wicket win.

Ross Taylor hails Jasprit Bumrah

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said that Jasprit Bumrah has been a class bowler for a long time and that he is the best death bowler going around. He also mentioned that Bumrah has got that extra pace and then he can bowl a good slower ball. The veteran then added that they (the Kiwi batsmen) need to learn quickly.

Bumrah had bowled a very economical spell against the Kiwis in the first of the five-match T20I series. He derailed the hosts' momentum during the death overs which restricted them from posting a mammoth total in the first innings. The youngster finished with figures of 1/31 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.75.

Rahul, Shreyas get the job done for India

Shreyas Iyer once again proved why he is the perfect person to play in the middle for the Men in Blue as India picked up a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the 1st T20 in Auckland. Chasing a target of 204 runs, India's run-chase was spearheaded initially by opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli followed by Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey - who ensured India went across the line. A cool, calm and composed Shreyas Iyer played a quick-fire knock of 58 runs off just 29 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes. Along with Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer finished off the game in style with a gigantic six, putting India 1-0 up on the scoreboard.

After losing Rohit Sharma early in the run-chase, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli took over the reins of the chase and guided the team to a commendable score at the end of the powerplay. Surviving few run-out scares and drops, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli managed to get India to a commanding position from which Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey could take over. KL Rahul departed after a sensational fifty while Virat Kohli anchored the run-chase and fell short of his fifty by six runs. Shivam Dube played a cameo, coming in at number four, while Manish Pandey stood firm on the other end as Shreyas Iyer decimated the Kiwi bowlers.

