Ross Taylor Rues Giving Team India A Lot More Space Than Required, Hails 'X-factor' Bumrah

Indian cricket team registered a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After India's win, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said the whole series has been disappointing. Taylor on Sunday became the first New Zealand male cricketer to play 100 T20I and scored 53 in the match. Despite his brilliant performance, India managed to thrash the hosts.

'You cannot give this Indian side an inch'

"It was nice to contribute and play 100 games but I think the whole series has been disappointing by the way we put ourselves in good positions and fail to capitalize on that... You cannot give this Indian side an inch and we gave them a lot more than that and they took advantage of that," Taylor said in the post-match press conference.

New Zealand were in a comfortable position after the conclusion of 10 overs as they only needed 66 runs off 60 balls. However, the continuous fall of wicket prevented them from chasing the target of 164 runs set by the visitors. Taylor termed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked three wickets in the match, a 'world-class bowler'.

'He is an x-factor for them'

"The game is normally comfortable when the scenario is 66 off 60 balls. But when you got a world-class bowler like Bumrah and he is an x-factor for them. They (Indian bowlers) put us under pressure and we gave away wickets at different times," he said.

Kohli praised the team's performance

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised his team. He said, "All of us are really proud of how we played. It’s about finding ways to win. Today, all these young guys were on the field after Rohit’s unfortunate injury and them coming together and handling the pressure well is great to see."

He added, "We need everyone to be the best versions of themselves. These kinds of victories give more satisfaction than one-sided wins. Although the scoreline may not reflect, New Zealand is in great hands with Kane Williamson leading them, they are side headed in the right direction." India will now take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 5.

