RR Vs SRH: Jos Buttler Races Courtesy Of His 50 Ahead Of Shane Watson In Unique List

RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler had a brilliant IPL 2022 and the England skipper has been given the charge once again to open Rajasthan Royals' batting this season. Buttler managed to make an instant impact as he built a solid foundation in Rajasthan's innings in the side's first game. The 32-year-old scored a brilliant 22-ball 54 to set the tone for his team.

Buttler set up his innings with the help of seven fours and three sixes and with that innings, he is now in second place when it comes to hitting the most number of sixes for RR in the Indian Premier League. Shane Watson held second place for several years but now Buttler has leapfrogged him with 112 sixes in his tally.

Most sixes for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

131 - Sanju Samson

112 - Jos Buttler

109 - Shane Watson

Buttler hadn't been consistent until the last season when he announced his arrival in a renewed fashion. He led the Royals single-handedly to the IPL final where they had to digest a bitter defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. But Buttler stood tall with a massive 863 runs in 17 matches at an excellent average of 57.53.

He seems to have picked up the pieces from where he left off in the last campaign. RR will rely on him a lot as they will seek another IPL trophy following their triumph in the maiden season.

54 (22) - This is Halla Bol. 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/0KPxSsrAWu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023

54 (22) - It wasn't a Jos bhai 50. It was 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒔 𝒖𝒔𝒖𝒂𝒍. 🔥 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023

9 fours, 3 sixes and we're just 25 minutes into our first game. 😳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Starting XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif