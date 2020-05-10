Rubel Hossain Recollects His Altercation With Virat Kohli During An U-19 Match

Rubel Hossain has said that his rivalry with Indian skipper and batting megastar dates back to their U-19 days. The duo's rivalry was noticed by the fans in the 2011 World Cup and once again at the next showpiece event four years later.

'He used to sledge a lot': Rubel Hossain

During a Facebook live session with his Bangladeshi team-mates Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, Hossain went on to say that he has played against Kohli since their U-19 days and their on-field rivalry dates back to those days. He also mentioned that the 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning captain used to sledge a lot during his U-19 days.

Recalling their incident during their junior-level cricketing days, the Bangladesh bowler went on to say that during a match in South Africa where India and Bangladesh were playing a tri-nation tournament, the current Indian skipper was sledging a lot and abusing the Bangladeshi batsmen and that is when Rubel thought that enough was enough and had an altercation with the Delhi cricketer and the umpire had to intervene.

Coming back to their on-field rivalry at the highest level, during the 2011 World Cup group match between India and Bangladesh at Mirpur the duo was involved in a verbal confrontation which did not turn ugly. Kohli had scored his maiden World Cup ton in that contest. In the 2015 World Cup, Rubel was involved in an excessive celebration after having dismissed the then Indian vice-captain cheaply during their quarterfinal match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, it was Kohli who had the last laugh in the second innings when Hossain was dismissed. Nonetheless, he carried out a silent celebration. India went on to win both the World Cup encounters.

