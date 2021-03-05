Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu In Chennai; Fans Shower Love To Youngster

The Chennai Super Kings has emerged as one of the most celebrated franchises in the Indian Premier League. The MS Dhoni-led side have been consistent with their performance in the competition. They surprisingly had a dismal run last year, where they failed to finish in the top four after the group stage. They will be looking to make a thumping comeback this season, and they will commence their training from next week itself. And talented youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the team ahead of their training camp in Chennai.

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad joins teammates in Chennai

The CSK players are scheduled to begin training on March 9, and a number of players including the captain MS Dhoni have already started arriving in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad joined MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu on Thursday. The batsman recently impressed with sensational batting performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Maharashtra captain smashed a stunning century against Himachal Pradesh and will be keen to carry his form in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Admits That He Finds It 'difficult' To Get Accustomed To Indian Conditions

Gaikwad did not have an ideal start in last year's IPL. He failed to make an impact in his initial matches, and uncertainty loomed over his future in the CSK side. However, the 24-year-old silenced his critics by becoming the first uncapped player to score three successive half-centuries in the competition.

ALSO READ | 'Why Do We Give Importance To Them?': Gavaskar On Foreigners Criticizing Pitches In India

The batsman is expected to play a major role in IPL 2021 for the three-time champions and is likely to retain his place as an opener. Gaikwad took to his Twitter account to share a picture of himself as he reached Chennai. The player received immense appreciation and love from the fans of the franchise. Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other players who landed in Chennai on Thursday are C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore.

Waiting for your spark from your bat rutu. This time we need to he champions. Congrats rutu — Bala meena sams (@bala_sams) March 4, 2021

Gonna Sparkle in Yelove💛 — Blessing™🕊️ (@VijayIsMyLove_) March 4, 2021

Welcome Home Rocket Raja!💛 — Anasdeen (@anasdeen18) March 4, 2021

CSK team for IPL 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Clears Air On His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli On Day 1 Of Ahmedabad Test

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh).

ALSO READ | PCB CEO Wasim Khan Warns Of Investigation Due To Unexpected Postponement Of PSL 2021

Image source: Chennai Super Kings Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.