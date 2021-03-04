PCB CEO Wasim Khan Warns Of Investigation Due To Unexpected Postponement Of PSL 2021

Amid the postponement of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said the first step will be to fully investigate the matter and then to ensure that the loss occurred by the delay of PSL's sixth season is minimised.

It so happened that PCB on Thursday postponed the sixth season of PSL following a string of positive COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Wasim has gone on to say that there will be talks with the Board of Governors (BoG) to understand how the inadequacy arose even when the PCB had conducted two successful series prior to PSL.

'Fully investigate the matter': PCB CEO Wasim Khan

“The first step will be that we will fully investigate the matter but it’s not gonna be PCB staff who would do that. We will talk to BOG for investigation and will probably ask them what went wrong, where did we not deliver. When this situation arises everybody questions themselves so right now the time is to reflect on what went wrong. And also the time is to limit the damage as much as possible,” said Khan in a virtual press conference.

“We are looking for other windows and hopeful to finish the tournament later this year. Our priority is the safety of players. A biosecure bubble is all about trust and discipline. Building trust will take some time but we will make sure this doesn’t happen again. Postponing PSL is a difficult moment for PCB and fans too but we are resilient to make PSL6 possible again,” Pak cricket board's chief executive officer added.

PSL 2021 postponed

PSL 2021 was postponed on Thursday with immediate effect after three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. Giving further clarification on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board cited the health and wellbeing of all participants as the reason to postpone the event. This decision was made in consultation with the team owners.

The sixth edition of the tournament has been abruptly postponed after a series of COVID-19 cases after PCB had officially confirmed that that three new cricketers from two different teams had tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally to seven. The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021.

(With ANI Inputs)

