S Badrinath Reveals Why MS Dhoni Does Not Get Carried Away Due To Distractions

Subramaniam Badrinath has revealed what is keeping Mahendra Singh Dhoni away from all kinds of distractions. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss and ever since then people have been wondering whether he has decided to hang up his boots. It remains to be seen whether Mahi would continue to don the Indian jersey or not.

'He is totally detached': Subramaniam Badrinath

During a recent interview with a publication, Badrinath went on to say that MSD is not bothered about anything else.i.e. pressure, media, what people are going to write, what everyone is going to talk about, etc. as the CSK skipper completely believes that whatever he is doing is right and that is the approach everybody needs to have.

He then mentioned that everyone should do just what Dhoni is doing as a cricketer. The former CSK batsman then added that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is totally detached from everything automatically and when he walks on to the field, going about the business, it feels as though the 50,000 people watching him are not there.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer further added that when the veteran wicket-keeper batsman is out in the middle, he is alone and also knows clearly in his mind what he needs to do, and he goes about it.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni was all set to lead three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists CSK and the defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener that has been temporarily suspended due to the global pandemic. It was a great opportunity for the legendary cricketer to make his bat, as well as glovework, do the talking so that he is in the selectors' radar when they name the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.