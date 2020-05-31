S Sreesanth Says That MS Dhoni Is Still Fit Enough To Play For India At The Highest Level

S Sreesanth has gone on to say that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still fit enough to play for India at the highest level. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

READ: Ex-BCCI Treasurer Says Indian Cricket Still Needs Legendary Stumper MS Dhoni's Services



'He is very fit': S Sreesanth



During an interview with a news channel, Sreesanth went on to say that as far as he knows, the former Indian skipper is very fit and so is the young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. Talking about MSD's level of fitness, the Kerala pacer said that he is like 'Don' i.e. it is not only difficult to catch him but impossible as well ('Inko Pakdna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hain'). He then added that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain would love to play for the country because he has got that in his blood and he is only 38.

Furthermore, the senior speedster added that age is not at all an issue as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers have played till 40.

READ: Yuvraj Singh Is Back With Another Challenge For Sachin Tendulkar, This Time In The Kitchen



You don't go by social media': Keshav Banerjee

Earlier, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee during his interview with a news daily went on to say that one should not go by social media as there are many things that become ‘trends’, but end up as fake news. He then mentioned that he has no clue why people are after Dhoni because he is someone who will let everyone know when the time will come for him to take a call on his career.

Banerjee further added that the veteran stumper is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them that he is retiring because he knows how to do it.

Furthermore, Banerjee also added that when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper feels that the time has come, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), call a proper press conference and do all the things that need to be done just like he had done by announcing his surprise retirement from red-ball cricket in December 2014.

Talking about the Jharkhand cricketer's comeback chances to the national team, Dhoni's childhood coach mentioned that one will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is and that he can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed or even if the showpiece event is played next year.



