SA20 League Tickets: Check Ticket Prices & Where To Buy Them Online

The inaugural SA20 League is all set to get underway on January 10, 2023 with fans getting to witness some of the top cricket stars in action. With the schedule of the tournament already released, the ticket sales for South Africa’s domestic T20 league opened in Johannesburg on Monday, November 14. We take a look at ticket pricing and where can fans buy them to watch their favourite stars in action.

SA20 tickets: At what price will the fans have to pay to watch the matches?

The tickets for SA20 tickets is priced between R50 (approx. INR 235) and R200 (INR 940). There will be free entry for kids under six with scholars and pensioners eligible for a 30 per cent discount. SA 20 league Commissioner Graeme Smith while commenting on the ticket prices said, “The momentum is building. We have worked closely with the franchise teams to develop competitive ticket pricing where the public can attend more than one match. We invite lovers of cricket, those looking for a social day out with friends and families to all join us in January and February for a taste of SA20. It is going to be memorable."

How to book tickets for SA 20?

For SA 20 tickets booking fans will have to go online and book it on Ticketpros website. Fans should be on the lookout for ticket specials in the lead-up to the event, with all six venues offering limited offers to get involved in cricket’s biggest party including the opportunity to turn fours into sixes, with ‘six for the price of four’ ticket specials running across all venues.

A quick glance at SA 20 schedule

The first match of the inaugural SA20 League will be played between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands Cricket Ground on January 10th. A total of 33 matches to be played at six venues across the country. The SA20 tournament will move around the country for two weeks, with at least one game every single day until January 24. Each team will play five home and five away matches. The final will be staged at the Wanderers on February 11. All 33 matches will be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest sports network