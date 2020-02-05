SA-U19 Vs AF-U19 Dream11 U19 World Cup Predictions And All Match Details

South Africa Under-19s will face Afghanistan Under-19s in the 7th place playoff of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Wednesday, February 5 at 1:30 PM IST. Bryce Parsons will captain South Africa U19s and Farhan Zakhil will lead Afghanistan U19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa Under-19s:

Bryce Parsons (captain), Khanya Cotani (wicketkeeper), Jonathan Bird, Levert Manje, Luke Beaufort, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane, Mondli Khumalo, Tyrese Karelse, Andrew Louw, and Gerald Coetzee.

Afghanistan Under-19s:

Farhan Zakhil (captain), Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Zohaib Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Abidullah Taniwal, Fazal Haq, and Abid Mohammadi.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Luke Beaufort

Batsmen: Farhan Zakhil, R Zadran, Jonathan Bird

All-Rounders: Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Bryce Parsons (captain)

Bowlers: Shafiqullah Ghafari (vice-captain), Noor Ahmad, Achille Cloete, Merrick Brett

These Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Form Guide

Afghanistan ended up first in Group D after winning two of their three games. Their last game was against Australia and that game was won by Australia. Afghanistan's best batsmen in the game were Abdul Rahman and Farhan Zakhil. Their best bowlers were Abdul Rahman and Jamshid Khan.

South Africa ended up second in Group D after winning two of their three games. Their last game was against West Indies and that match was won by the Windies. South Africa's best batsmen in the game were Khanya Cotani and Levert Manje. Their best bowlers were Bryce Parsons and Merrick Brett.

Afghanistan are the favourites to win this match.

