Bollywood Movies Based On Cricket That Are Motivational And Inspiring

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India. The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India and it will be exciting to see the power-packed matches. The cricket players who play the sport often have a story behind their success or achievements. Likewise, there is an upcoming movie '83 which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. There are also many other movies apart from it that are inspired by cricket. Let us take a look at some of the movies that are based on cricket.

Bollywood movies based on cricket

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The movie is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his character was played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is quite an inspiring and motivational story. The journey talks about how, after going through so many struggles in life, he stays strong and becomes one of the best Indian captains. The movie also features Disha Patani and Kiara Advani who play significant roles in the movie.

Lagaan

The movie is about the time when Britishers ruled India. The plot of the movie is about a farmer named Bhuvan who accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three years. The movie gave the audience goosebumps at the time of the match. Lagaan features Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Iqbal

The movie is about a boy who loves to play cricket but is hearing and speech impaired. When his condition hinders his selection, he asks a retired coach to train him and from there, his journey starts. Iqbal is also one of the motivational movies of all time.

