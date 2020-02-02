Skippers Kane & Kohli's Moment On The Boundary Lines Defines The Spirit Of Cricket

While the action continued between India and New Zealand on the field in the 5th T20 at the Bay Oval, skippers Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli were spotted on the boundary lines, together, along with Rishabh Pant in their 12th man jackets. Kane Williamson, who had been ruled out of the last two T20s after injuring his shoulder, was spotted sitting with Indian skipper Virat Kohli - who was rested for the 5th T20, on the boundary lines along with young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Netizens hailed the moment shared between both the skippers as a great gesture to uphold the Spirit of Cricket.

Skippers Kane & Kohli spotted

Netizens hail the moment

This should be cover pic ICC — Gopi '96 (@Gopibudamcharl1) February 2, 2020

The Indian innings

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma battled a calf injury on way to his 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt as India managed 163 for three against New Zealand in the fifth T20 International here on Sunday. Sharma, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six and walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls and hit three fours as well as three sixes.

This was after India won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli was expectedly rested, with Sharma coming in, and it was the only change for India from Wellington. Rishabh Pant was ignored once again. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson didn’t recover on time and Tim Southee led the side once again. Despite Sharma’s return, Sanju Samson (2) continued to open the innings and it didn’t work again. Yet another opportunity went abegging as he hit straight to extra cover and was out for two runs. KL Rahul (45) and Sharma then added 88 runs for the second wicket, providing vital momentum to the Indian innings. The in-form duo dominated the Black Caps’ attack and put on 50 off just 35 balls. Rahul hit four fours and two sixes in his 33-ball stay. He fell in the 12th over against the run of play and finished with 224 runs in the series, the most for an Indian batsman in any bilateral T20I series.

