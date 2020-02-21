SA Vs AUS Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report For The 1st T20I

South Africa will face Australia in the first T20I of the Australia Tour of South Africa 2019/20 on Friday, February 21. Australia will be led by Aaron Finch while South Africa will now be fully led by Quinton de Kock after Faf du Plessis' resignation from leadership duties. Here is every detail that you need to know about the SA vs Aus live streaming and other details.

SA vs AUS live telecast in India: SA vs Aus live streaming

The SA vs AUS live telecast in India will be on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The SA vs Aus live streaming for the first T20I can be done on Sony LIV. SA vs AUS live score and updates can be found on cricket.com.au, Cricket South Africa's official website and the ICC's website and social media pages. The SA vs Aus live streaming will start at 9.30 PM IST.

SA vs AUS live match: Pitch and Weather report

The Johannesburg pitch is statistically shown to help the chasing team in T20 Internationals. The average score batting first is 172 and out of the 26 T20Is that have been played here, the chasing team has won 14. The highest score here has been Sri Lanka's 260/6 back in 2007 against Kenya in the ICC T20 World Cup match. According to AccuWeather, Johannesburg will see a high temperature of 30 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 18 degrees Celcius for the SA vs Aus live match. There is also a high chance of rains with a thunderstorm predicted as well for the SA vs Aus live match.

SA vs AUS live score: Match preview

Australia's last T20I match was against Pakistan and they won by 10 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Aaron Finch and David Warner. Their best bowlers were Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott. South Africa's last T20I match was against England and their opponents won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen. Their best bowlers were Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi.

A close SA vs Aus live match can be expected but Australia might end up taking the win keeping their previous track record in mind. Rain interruption will also be a factor that could decide the match and potentially, the series.

