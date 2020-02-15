David Warner Reveals Cricket Is Not 'No.1 Priority' Anymore For Him And Here Is Why

The road to redemption was finally complete for Australian opener David Warner when he was awarded the Allan Border medal for an outstanding season of cricket recently. Two years ago, Warner's career took a dramatic twist following the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa at Newlands. The left-hander was seen as the man behind the entire planning of the scandal and also influencing his then opening partner Cameron Bancroft to implement it.

David Warner speaks about his wife Candice

After receiving the Allan Border Medal, Warner in his emotional speech spoke about his wife Candice, who supported him while he went through some rough times during his career. David Warner, while speaking to 98 Podcast, said that he had a few misdemeanours in the past. When he was younger, he used to drink a fair bit and burn the candle at both ends.

He also said that it was his wife Candice who used to get behind him whenever he got into trouble due to disciplinary issues. He said that he got a bit of a slap to the back of the head when his wife (Candice) asked him questions like – Why is he not disciplined? Why does he drink alcohol? Why is he not getting up early when he is competing?. While Warner also admitted that drinking alcohol was a culture in the Australian dressing rooms, he was left with ‘no choice’ but to listen to Candice, even though all of his teammates also drank.

Warner also said that he enjoys being a family man and his first priority are his wife and three children. He said that cricket is not the priority but family has already taken over his mind. He also added that he always felt that cricket gets in the way of his family time and he hates sleeping knowing that Candice is looking after three kids and it’s so rewarding to come home to them.

IPL 2020: David Warner to be part of SRH team 2020

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) trading window, David Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹12 crore. The cricketer has been a part of the Orange Army since IPL 2014 and led them to their first IPL title in the 2016 edition. The Australian has also been a recipient of three Orange Cap awards, winning the prestigious title in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons. In the upcoming IPL 2020 season, David Warner will play alongside the likes of fellow SRH folks like Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and will also be joined by his Australian teammates Billy Stanlake and Mitchell Marsh.

