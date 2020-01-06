SA Vs Eng: Broadcasters Accused Of Objectifying Women After Jonny Bairstow Controversy

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was seen using binoculars while watching his team play against South Africa from the sidelines. Official broadcasters Sky Sports made use of this opportunity to make fun of the cricketer. Whenever Jonny Bairstow used the binoculars, the camera panned to several ladies sitting in the crowd. Even though the broadcaster hilariously jibed Jonny Bairstow for fun, not everyone saw the funny side of the cheeky move by Sky Sports.

SA vs Eng: Sky Sports accused of objectifying women after Jonny Bairstow’s use of binoculars

Lorna Leach, the strategic relationship manager of London Sport, took to Twitter and lambasted Sky Sports for their move in the ongoing Test match in Cape Town. Leach described the TV director as a “disgrace”. She said it was an embarrassing move and Sky Sports should not have objectified women during the game. Check out her entire tweet here.

TV director is a disgrace it's not beautiful or clever. It's embarrassing and objectifying women. Women who had every right to be at the test to enjoy the game not be 'hot' enough for the director and camera crew to pick them out. — Lorna Leach (@LornaCoachingLS) January 5, 2020

SA vs ENG: Match updates

Meanwhile, after gaining a 46-run first-innings lead over South Africa, England declared at 391-8 in their second innings. Dom Sibley top-scored with an unbeaten 133 and Ben Stokes was at his destructive best with a 47-ball 72. Stokes knock was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Captain Joe Root also played a crucial hand with 61 and he was involved in a 116-run third-wicket stand with Sibley. South Africa are now left to chase 438 to win the game and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

DECLARATION | ENG 391/8d



Joe Root has decided to declare 👋



🇿🇦 now require 438 runs for the win



Opening pair of Elgar & Malan will step to the crease shortly, for the Proteas.🏏



How should they approach the session before tea?

#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/bEFYybfUWm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2020

