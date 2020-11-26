SA Vs Eng: Eoin Morgan Says The Visitors Have Still Not Figured Out Their Best XI

English limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that the team has not yet figured out its best XI ahead of the upcoming away T20I series against South Africa. The first of the three-match T20I series will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday.

'We don't know our best XI yet': Eoin Morgan

"The honest answer is we don't know our best XI yet. There are probably seven or eight guys who are pretty strong candidates to be in our playing XI, but the strength of the squad that we've selected, and the reserves that we have here, has made our full-strength side available for selection for the first time in a long time. That makes it very exciting," ESPNCricinfo quoted Morgan as saying. "Winning at the moment would be great, but the process of going through what's best for our team and best for our players, to try and beat the opposition is extremely important. Given the luxury of players that we have at our disposal, it's more important that we get their roles right and they feel comfortable within that because if we manage to solve that problem, the results will look after themselves," he added.

Morgan was last seen in action during the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had led the two-time winners Kolkata. The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper was handed over the captaincy reigns midway during the tournament. The former champions had won four of their seven matches by then before Eoin Morgan succeeded Karthik as the captain.

However, it was not a successful move as the Kolkata-based franchise could only manage to win three of their nine games and failed to consolidate a playoff berth as well.

READ: Virat Kohli Reveals Why He Decided To Take Paternity Leave Midway During Test Series

England tour of South Africa 2020/21

The two teams will lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by three T20Is from November 27 to December 9.

After the first T20I at Cape Town, the second T20I will be played at the Boland Park, Paarl on November 29 after which both teams will return to the Newlands Cricket Ground for the third and final T20I on December 1.

The action then moves to the 50-overs format at the same venue on December 4 before moving to Paarl for the second game on the 6th. The tour concludes with the final ODI at Newlands on December 9.

READ: Virat Kohli Calls Australia Crowd 'tough', Reveals 'playing Well Would Gain Their Respect'

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.