SA vs NED: While COVID-19 laid waste on the series back in November 2020, South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series is set to continue from where it left off. Though, the first ODI which took place back when the Pandemic was at large, ended in no result, the 2nd match is set to take the stage today. South Africa is the host of the series and today's match will be played at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium.

The South African team led by Temba Bavuma will come in the series as the back of a defeat against the West Indies in the T20 series, thus, the Proteas would be looking to get back into winning ways. Moreover, revenge would be in their mind as the Netherlands was the side that knocked them out of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch side, on the other hand, have showcased resilience in their recently culminated series against Zimbabwe, the team lost the series 1-2, but had the 2nd ODI which they lost by a run gone in their favor they have would have taken the unassailable lead of 2-0. However, that wasn't meant to be. But now a new challenge is in the sights.

When and where will the 2nd ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands take place?

The 2nd ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands will be played at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket stadium on March 31, 2023. The live-action will begin at 4:30 PM.

How to watch South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in India?

In India, South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI would be telecasted on the Star Sports network. The match will air live on Star Sports First channel.

How to stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in India?

South Africa vs Netherlands live streaming can be caught using the Fancode app.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on the Sky Sports Network from 12:00 PM BST.

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on the Sky Sports app from 12:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on the Sky Sports Network from 7:00 AM EST.

Cricket fans in the US can stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on icc.tv from 7:00 AM EST.

South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Squads