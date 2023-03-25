SA Vs WI: Dream11 Team, West Indies Vs South Africa Live Stream, Fantasy Tips For 1st T20I

SA vs WI: Rovman Powell-led West Indies will take on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the first T20I of three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The visitors now have had a mixed South African tour as they lost the two-match Test series by a margin of 2-0 and ended the three-match ODI series at 1-1 with the first ODI abandoned without a ball being bowled.

West Indies have a lot of T20I specialists in the name of captain Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Sheldon Cottrell. The hosts on the other side also have a pretty balanced team in the name of skipper Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions would like to end the tour on a winning note and on the other hand, South Africa who is going through a rebuilding phase will also be looking to end their home season with a series win.

When and Where will the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 25, 2023, and will begin at 05:30 PM IST.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I in India on the Star Sports Network from 05:30 PM IST onwards.

How to stream South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar from 05:30 PM IST onwards.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I on the Sky Sports Network and on the Sky Sports app from 01:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I on the Sky Sports Network and on icc.tv from 08:00 AM EST.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Dream 11 Predictions and Fantasy Tips

WICKET KEEPER: Quinton de Kock

BATTERS: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (vc)

ALL ROUNDERS: Wayne Parnell, Jason Holder

BOWLERS: Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

South Africa vs West Indies: Predicted XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c) Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.