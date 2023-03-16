The three-match ODI series between South Africa and West Indies is all set to kick off on Thursday with the first ODI at Buffalo Park in South Africa. The Proteas men head into the series eyeing direct qualification for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Prior to the series, South Africa sit at the ninth spot in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League standings, below West Indies.

Meanwhile, both teams head into the 50-over assignment on the back of an eventful Test series. Playing their first series under newly appointed Test skipper Temba Bavuma, the Proteas men ended up emerging as the winners by 2-0. At the conclusion of the ODI series, both teams will lock horns in a T20I series, before South Africa face the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series.

While the top eight teams in the ODI Super League will directly qualify for the marquee 50-over tournament, the bottom five teams will lock horns with five Associate nations. A total of seven teams, including host nation India have sealed qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup as of now. In the meantime, West Indies, South Africa, and Sri Lanka currently sit at eighth, ninth, and 10th respectively.

When will the South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs WI 1st ODI in India?

In India, the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs WI 1st ODI in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI on FanCode.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the ODI series opener on icc.tv.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the first ODI on Sky Sports.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI: Full squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen*, Heinrich Klaasen*, Aiden Markram*, David Miller*

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Shannon Gabriel

*Players only available for the third ODI