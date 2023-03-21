The 3rd ODI between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place today. After rain led to the abandonment of the 1st ODI, the action shifted to Buffalo Park where West Indies triumphed over Proteas courtesy of a brilliant Shai Hope century. Now for the 3rd and final ODI the action will shift to Potchefstroom. West Indies have 1-0 lead in the series and cannot lose the trophy, for South Africa it will be the match to protect the series loss at home. So, who will rise to the occasion this time?

As cricket fans, who would be wanting to catch the live cricket action taking place in South Africa, there have been provisions for live streaming. Here are all thew details regarding the same. Get hold of the information to watch South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI live.

When will the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs WI 3rd ODI in India?

In India, the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs WI 3rd ODI in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI on FanCode.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the 3rd ODI on icc.tv.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 3rd ODI on Sky Sports.

South Africa vs West Indies: Full squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller.

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Shannon Gabriel