Image: Image: AP/BCCI
The 3rd ODI between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place today. After rain led to the abandonment of the 1st ODI, the action shifted to Buffalo Park where West Indies triumphed over Proteas courtesy of a brilliant Shai Hope century. Now for the 3rd and final ODI the action will shift to Potchefstroom. West Indies have 1-0 lead in the series and cannot lose the trophy, for South Africa it will be the match to protect the series loss at home. So, who will rise to the occasion this time?
As cricket fans, who would be wanting to catch the live cricket action taking place in South Africa, there have been provisions for live streaming. Here are all thew details regarding the same. Get hold of the information to watch South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI live.
The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.
In India, the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available on Star Sports Network.
Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI on FanCode.
Cricket fans in the US can watch the 3rd ODI on icc.tv.
Fans in the UK can watch the 3rd ODI on Sky Sports.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller.
West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Shannon Gabriel