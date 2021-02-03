SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Match Preview

The South Africa Women will take on the Pakistan Women in the 3rd T20I match of the three-match T20I series. The SA W vs PK W match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban. The SA W vs PK W live match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, February 3. Here, we take a look at SA W vs PK W live scores, SA W vs PK W match prediction and SA W vs PK W playing 11.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W match preview

The series has been already wrapped up by South Africa Women team after winning the 2nd T20I just a couple of days back. The home team won the match by 18 runs and will look to whitewash Pakistan Women by winning the final T20I. On the other hand, Pakistan Women are still winless in this series. After being whitewashed in ODI series, the Women in Green are on the verge of losing the T20I series by the same scoreline.

The Pakistan Women's team batting has not been up to the mark in the series which has led to the downfall. Ayesha Naseem has some form in the last two last matches and will look to continue her fine performance in the final match of the series. Pakistan Women will try to give their 100% in the upcoming match and end the tour with a win.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable SA W vs PK W playing 11

SA W: Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase

PK W: Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (c), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

Laura Wolvaardt

Marizanne Kapp

Nida Dar

Ayesha Naseem

SA W vs PK W match prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

SA W vs PK W live: SA W vs PK W match prediction

As per our SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, SA W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SA W vs PK W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: PCB Media / Twitter

