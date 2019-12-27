SA-Y Vs IN-Y Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The second youth ODI between South Africa U19 and India U19 will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London. The 50-overs fixture will be played on December 28 at 1:30 PM IST.

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 Match preview

India Under 19 cricket team is currently on a tour to South Africa to play three youth ODIs. The matches will be played between December 26 and December 30. They will serve as perfect practice for next month’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. India Under 19 won the first match by 9 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 Squad details

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11: SA-Y Squad

Gerald Coetzee, Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Bryce Parsons (c), Ruan Terblanche, Khanya Cotani, Andrew Louw, Tiaan van Vuuren, Manje Levert, Merrick Brett, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11: IN-Y Squad

Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra, Divyansh Joshi, CTL Rakshan

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Khanya Cotani

All-rounder – Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Joshi, Tiaan van Vuuren

Batsmen – Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw

Bowlers – Kartik Tyagi, Achille Cloete, Akash Singh

India Youth start off as favourites to win the game.

