SA20 Points Table: Team Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets Before Paarl Vs Pretoria

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals are slated to play the final group-stage match of the ongoing SA20 league on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm IST. Before the knockout stage of the competition begins, let's take a look at the points table, top run scorers, and highest wicket-takers of SA20 2023 thus far.
The Capitals have already secured a place in the semis as they are currently on top of the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, need to win tonight's game in order to book a place in the semifinals because they are level in points with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants. If the Royals can manage a win, they will move to the third position in the standings.
|POS
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1
|Pretoria Capitals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|27
|0.670
|2
|Joburg Super Kings
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|27
|-0.111
|3
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|19
|0.316
|4
|Paarl Royals
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|19
|0.050
|5
|Durban's Super Giants
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|19
|-0.319
|6
|MI Cape Town
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|13
|-0.500
|POS
|Player
|Team
|T. Impact
|Mat
|Runs
|Wkts
|1
|Faf du Plessis
|JSK
|503.2
|9
|369
|-
|2
|Will Jacks
|PC
|452.6
|7
|270
|3
|3
|Aiden Markram
|SEC
|434.5
|10
|240
|10
|4
|Bjorn Fortuin
|PR
|400.6
|9
|21
|13
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen
|DSG
|372
|10
|363
|-
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|100
|50
|1
|Faf du Plessis
|JSK
|10
|369
|46.12
|1
|2
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|DSG
|10
|363
|60.50
|1
|3
|3
|Jos Buttler
|PR
|9
|308
|38.50
|0
|3
|4
|Quinton de Kock
|DSG
|10
|271
|30.11
|0
|3
|5
|Will Jacks
|PC
|7
|270
|38.57
|0
|3
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Econ
|4
|5
|1
|Gerald Coetzee
|JSK
|8
|17
|4/24
|7.71
|1
|0
|2
|Anrich Nortje
|PC
|8
|15
|3/12
|6.51
|0
|0
|3
|Roelof van der Merwe
|SEC
|8
|14
|6/20
|5.26
|0
|1
|4
|Bjorn Fortuin
|PR
|9
|13
|3/14
|6.28
|0
|0
|5
|Evan Jones
|PR
|8
|12
|4/32
|8.59
|1
|0
