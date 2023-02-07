SA20 Points Table: Team Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets Before Paarl Vs Pretoria

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals are slated to play the final group-stage match of the ongoing SA20 league on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm IST. Before the knockout stage of the competition begins, let's take a look at the points table, top run scorers, and highest wicket-takers of SA20 2023 thus far.

SA20: Points Table

The Capitals have already secured a place in the semis as they are currently on top of the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, need to win tonight's game in order to book a place in the semifinals because they are level in points with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants. If the Royals can manage a win, they will move to the third position in the standings.

POS Team M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Pretoria Capitals 9 6 3 0 0 27 0.670 2 Joburg Super Kings 10 6 3 0 1 27 -0.111 3 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 10 4 5 0 1 19 0.316 4 Paarl Royals 9 4 4 0 1 19 0.050 5 Durban's Super Giants 10 4 5 0 1 19 -0.319 6 MI Cape Town 10 3 7 0 0 13 -0.500

SA20: Most Valuable Players

POS Player Team T. Impact Mat Runs Wkts 1 Faf du Plessis JSK 503.2 9 369 - 2 Will Jacks PC 452.6 7 270 3 3 Aiden Markram SEC 434.5 10 240 10 4 Bjorn Fortuin PR 400.6 9 21 13 5 Heinrich Klaasen DSG 372 10 363 -

SA20: Most runs

POS Player Team Mat Runs Ave 100 50 1 Faf du Plessis JSK 10 369 46.12 1 2 2 Heinrich Klaasen DSG 10 363 60.50 1 3 3 Jos Buttler PR 9 308 38.50 0 3 4 Quinton de Kock DSG 10 271 30.11 0 3 5 Will Jacks PC 7 270 38.57 0 3

SA20: Most wickets

POS Player Team Mat Wkts BBI Econ 4 5 1 Gerald Coetzee JSK 8 17 4/24 7.71 1 0 2 Anrich Nortje PC 8 15 3/12 6.51 0 0 3 Roelof van der Merwe SEC 8 14 6/20 5.26 0 1 4 Bjorn Fortuin PR 9 13 3/14 6.28 0 0 5 Evan Jones PR 8 12 4/32 8.59 1 0

