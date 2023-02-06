SA20: Jimmy Neesham Takes Brilliant One Handed 'stunner' To Dismiss Wiaan Mulder - WATCH

In the ongoing South Africa T20 League, Pretoria Capitals' Jimmy Nesham channeled his acrobatic best. The Kiwi all-rounder took a blinder to dismiss Durban's Super Giants' Wiaan Mulder Joshua. The match was convincingly won by Durban Super Giants by 151 runs.

Jimmy Neesham, who has often displayed his fielding process, has once again showcased his ability to be a live wire in the field. In Sunday's matchup between Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals, Neesham put on a flying effort to successfully catch the ball that was flying away from him. In the 14th over of the Super Giants' innings, Wiaan Mulder Joshua smashed Joshua Little's full-length ball toward the backward point region. Neesham, who was stationed at the position, dived to his right and completed an awe-inspiring one-handed catch to send the batsman packing.

Here's the unbelievable catch by Jimmy Neesham:

JIMMY FRICKIN NEESHAM pic.twitter.com/bHo7CEFBfQ — michael bracewell’s fairy godmother 🪄 (@cricketpun_duh) February 6, 2023

Before this blinder, Neesham took made Quinton De Kock a victim of his fielding. The all-rounder dismissed De Kock on his bowling.

Watch Jimmy Neesham dismissing Quinton De Kock here:

OH MY GOODNESS, JIMMY NEESHAM!!! 🤯

pic.twitter.com/mFoCgqe29M — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) February 5, 2023

Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals: Match Summary

Batting first Durban Super Giants put up a massive 254-4, courtesy of Heinrich Klassen's 44-ball 104, and quick cameos by Matthew Breetzke and Quinton De Kock. In reply, Pretoria Capitals succumbed under the pressure of the huge first innings total and bundled out at a mere 103 in 13.3 overs. Eathan Bosch's 23 of 13 remains as the highest score of the Capital's innings. The anchor of this comrehensive win, Heinrich Klaasen, was adjudged as the man of the match

Depite the terrible loss, Pretoria Capitals are still leading the South Aftica T20 table with 27 points. On the other hand courtesy of this immaculate win Durban's Super Giants are still in the fray to qualify for the semi finals. In the next fixture of the SA20 League Pretoria Capitals will next face Paarl Royals on Tuesday.