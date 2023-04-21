Former Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar became the latest victim of Elon Musk's policy regarding the removal of the Blue tick on the microblogging site Twitter. A host of cricketers and celebrities including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also lost their verification mark. Sachin has been one of the most active former players on social media and the player doesn't seem to be affected at all despite losing his blue tick mark.

Sachin Tendulkar's reaction after losing the blue tick mark on Twitter

Sachin posted a picture of him imitating the verification symbol of Twitter as he gave an interesting caption to his tweet. He wrote, "As of now, this is my blue tick verification!."

Sachin is currently the mentor of Mumbai Indians and in a recent question-answer session on Twitter he provided a lot of unexplored details to the netizens.

Sachin recently had another reason to cheer for as his son Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders this season. Arjun showed his composure against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he claimed his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Following that, Sachin also penned a heartfelt note for his son. "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"