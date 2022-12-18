Sachin Lauds India's Win In Blind T20 World Cup; 'This Win Makes Our Hearts Fill With Joy'

The Indian Blind Cricket Team on Saturday entered the history books as they won the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup for the third consecutive time. India defeated Bangladesh in the final by a huge margin of 120 to win the title for a record third time. The previous two editions of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup were both won by the Men in Blue. Wishes poured in for the Blind Cricket Team from all over the country after they wrote history last evening.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is among the thousands of people who took to social media to laud the Blind Cricket Team's achievement. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar congratulated the team for winning the third consecutive T20 World Cup for Blind. Tendulkar wrote that the win makes everyone's hearts fill with joy, calling it an "amazing achievement."

"Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 3rd consecutive T20 World Cup for the Blind. This win makes our hearts fill with joy. Amazing achievement @blind_cricket," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 3rd consecutive T20 World Cup for the Blind.

This win makes our hearts fill with joy. ♥️

Amazing achievement @blind_cricket. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xdyqexy20S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

ALSO READ | India proud of its athletes: PM Modi congratulates team on winning third T20 World Cup title for Blind

Blind T20 World Cup Final

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the final on Saturday. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 277 runs on the board. While Sunil Ramesh smashed an unbeaten 136 off 63 balls, captain Ajay Reddy scored 100 not out off 50 deliveries. The duo added 247 runs for the third wicket after India lost two early wickets for just 29 runs.

Indian bowlers did a good job in restricting Bangladesh to 157/3 in 20 overs. Lalit Meena and Ajay Kumar picked one wicket each to help India win by a convincing margin of 120 runs. The third edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup was being held in India with Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa participating in it. By securing the tournament final, India completed its hat-trick of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup wins.

In the previous editions of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup held in 2012 and 2017 respectively, India defeated Pakistan to win the tournament final on both occasions. This was the third time the T20 World Cup for Blind was being held and it has been won by India again, making them the only side to win the tournament so far. Looking at the achievement, it would be no crime in calling the Indian Blind Cricket Team the West Indies of the 1970s.

Image: Twitter/DoordarshanSports/PTI