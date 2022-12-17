World Champions! India Clinch Their 3rd T20 Blind Cricket World Cup; Watch Winning Moment

The Indian Blind Cricket Team on Saturday scripted history as they won the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup for the third time in a row. India defeated Bangladesh in the final held at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to win the title. India won the summit clash by a massive margin of 120 runs courtesy of centuries from Sunil Ramesh and Ajay Kumar Reddy. After winning the cup, Indian players erupted into wild celebrations.

A video of the winning moment is now going viral on social media, where players can be seen celebrating the win by raising the national flag and hugging each other. Players can also be seen uprooting the stumps after the final ball was bowled.

That’s 3rd #T20WorldCup for India 🇮🇳 in blind cricket 🏏



HISTORY 🔺



pic.twitter.com/Vod0x0L6lp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 17, 2022

India wins the World Cup for 3rd time in a row

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the final on Saturday. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 277 runs on the board. While Ramesh smashed an unbeaten 136 off 63 balls, captain Ajay Reddy scored 100 not out off 50 deliveries. The duo added 247 runs for the third wicket after India lost two early wickets for just 29 runs.

Indian bowlers did a good job in restricting Bangladesh to 157/3 in 20 overs. Lalit Meena and Ajay Kumar picked one wicket each to help India win by a convincing margin of 120 runs. The third edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup was being held in India with Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa participating in it. By securing the tournament final, India completed its hat-trick of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup wins.

In the previous editions of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup held in 2012 and 2017 respectively, India defeated Pakistan to win the tournament final on both occasions.

Image: Twitter/DoordarshanSports