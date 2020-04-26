Sachin Tendulkar Adds Fans' Appeal For His Own Batting In Reply To Wonderful B'day Wishes

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 years on Saturday, drove home an important message about the need for people to remain indoors as he thanked his fans for their wishes. As India's war with the coronavirus pandemic ensues, the former Indian cricketer appealed to his fans to stay at home in order to defeat COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar reminded his fans of how they used to pray for him to not leave the crease in order to not be dismissed and urged them to not get 'out' amid the coronavirus crisis in order to stay safe and healthy.

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans not to get 'out'

Thank you for all your wonderful wishes.

You always prayed for me to stay at the crease and not get out.

My only wish for all of you today is that you too don't get out. #StayHome and stay healthy. 🙏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 25, 2020

READ | Kapil Dev Reveals 'heroes' Vivian Richards & MS Dhoni Inspired His Stunning New Bald Look

Wishes poured in for the former Indian batsman on Friday as he turned 47 with several former and current cricketers wishing him on the occasion. Widely regarded as the best batsman ever, Sachin Tendulkar himself tweeted that he started the day by taking blessings from his mother with whom he is spending time amid the lockdown. Tendulkar also shared a picture of a 'priceless' Ganesha idol that his mother gifted him.

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020

READ | A Rarity: Cricket Goes Live In Vanuatu In The South Pacific

Happy birthday paji @sachin_rt मै शुक्रगुज़ार हू भगवान का कि उसने हमें आपसे मिलवाया Have a great birthday with family.see you soon.. lots of love always ❤️🤗 stay safe #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Greatsonofindia #GodOfCricket pic.twitter.com/Sl8uGCW1Rd — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 24, 2020

READ | Legalising Ball Tampering: Saliva Is Must & Vaseline Is No Replacement, Feel Nehra, Bhajji

Sachin Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-handed batsman holds several major batting records including the records for most runs and most centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all formats and is the leading run-aggregator in both Tests and ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). Tendulkar called it a day on his cricketing career in November 2013, 24 years after making his debut. He was inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

READ | Hazlewood Picks Ab De Villiers As The Toughest Batsman To Bowl To, 'glad' He's Retired