Sachin Tendulkar Adds Fans' Appeal For His Own Batting In Reply To Wonderful B'day Wishes

Cricket News

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 years on Saturday, drove home an important message about the need for people to remain indoors amid COVID crisis

Sachin Tendulkar

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 years on Saturday, drove home an important message about the need for people to remain indoors as he thanked his fans for their wishes. As India's war with the coronavirus pandemic ensues, the former Indian cricketer appealed to his fans to stay at home in order to defeat COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar reminded his fans of how they used to pray for him to not leave the crease in order to not be dismissed and urged them to not get 'out' amid the coronavirus crisis in order to stay safe and healthy. 

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans not to get 'out'

Wishes poured in for the former Indian batsman on Friday as he turned 47 with several former and current cricketers wishing him on the occasion. Widely regarded as the best batsman ever, Sachin Tendulkar himself tweeted that he started the day by taking blessings from his mother with whom he is spending time amid the lockdown. Tendulkar also shared a picture of a 'priceless' Ganesha idol that his mother gifted him.

Sachin Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-handed batsman holds several major batting records including the records for most runs and most centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all formats and is the leading run-aggregator in both Tests and ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). Tendulkar called it a day on his cricketing career in November 2013, 24 years after making his debut. He was inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. 

