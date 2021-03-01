Sachin Tendulkar Amazed With 16-year-old Pulling Off The Rubik's Cube Blindfolded: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batter to have graced the cricketing pitch. The 'Master Blaster' has left fans in awe with his glorious batting for more than two decades. However, recently, the great man was left in awe of a teenager's ability to solve the Rubik's cube blindfolded.

Teenager with Rubik's Cube blindfolded world record to his name stuns Sachin Tendulkar

On Sunday, Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared a video of a 16-year-old Mohammed Aiman Koli, who has a Rubik's Cube blindfolded world record to his name. In the video, Koli memorises the mixed Rubik's cube and solves it in just 17 seconds without looking at it, which leaves Tendulkar in disbelief. At the end of the video, Tendulkar quips that his next challenge is to teach him.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

