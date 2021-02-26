Sachin Tendulkar Smashes Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne In Mumbai On Feb 26, 1996: WATCH

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. In 1989, at the tender of 16, the legendary cricketer made his international debut with a baptism of fire in Pakistan. During his decorated stay with Indian cricket in the subsequent 24 years, the ‘Master Blaster’ lifted a World Cup trophy and helped Team India achieve the numero uno status in Tests, and in the process of doing so, claimed several individual batting records as well.

Sachin Tendulkar played a multitude of memorable knocks for India, especially in limited-overs cricket. On February 26, 1996, the batsman played one such innings against Australia during the 1996 World Cup in front of his home crowd. Here is a look back at Tendulkar’s 90-run effort against the likes of Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Damien Fleming on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the innings.

A throwback to a Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne classic

Under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, Team India took on Mark Taylor’s Australia in the 19th match of the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Chasing Australia’s 258, Sachin Tendulkar lost his opening partner Ajay Jadeja for just 1. The ‘Master Blaster’ went ahead with business as usual as he crashed the Australian bowlers with 14 boundaries and a six during his 84-ball knock.

With wickets tumbling at the other end, Team India fell short of Australia’s total by 16 runs. Tendulkar himself top-scored for the side with 90 runs as he took on the likes of Australian legends Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne. Despite his 90, Australian opener Mark Waugh won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning 126.

Sachin Tendulkar 90 against Australia from 1996 World Cup, watch video

Sachin 😱



One of his most memorable, and murderous innings against Australia, ON THIS DAY in the 1996 World Cup.



Absolute carnage it was, McGrath, Warne, savaged. pic.twitter.com/FfUKXUO821 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) February 26, 2021

Video source: Rob Moody Twitter

A look into Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats at the international level make for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. He is also the leading run-aggregator in Tests and ODI formats each.

Moreover, the Sachin Tendulkar centuries column in international cricket is also second to none. With 100 centuries, he is the leading century-maker across all international forms. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries tally places him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 ahead of third-placed Virat Kohli (70).

Image source: ICC Twitter

