Sachin Tendulkar Analyses Mohammed Siraj's Bowling, Decodes How He Excelled With The Ball

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for his impactful bowling performance against Australia in the series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane. Even though the frontline pacer could only succeed in picking up a solitary scalp and that too off the explosive opening batsman with the new ball on Day 1, he made sure that he contained the run flow throughout the day.

Siraj was economical with the ball in hand for India in the first innings as he finished with figures of 1/77 from his 28 overs at an impressive economy rate of 2.75 including 10 maidens as the Aussies who were 274/5 on Day 1 at stumps were bundled out for 369 on the second day.

'It was Siraj's ability'

While analysing Mohammed Siraj's bowling on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match, the batting maestro mentioned that it was the Hyderabad speedster's ability and not the pitch that brought the ball in on the first day's play.

"When Mohammed Siraj was bowling, I had a couple of guys say that the ball hit the crack and it nipped back something which I observed was completely different. Mohammed Siraj, when he was bowling outswingers, (reflecting on the shiny surface of the ball) this is the shiny side and what he would do is he would get his fingers behind the ball and release the ball", said Sachin while interacting on his official cricket app 100MB.

The Master Blaster then revealed how the 26-year-old succeeded in bowling the scrambled seam and then concluded by saying that Siraj had found success on his merit and not the conditions.

"So I don't think it happened off the crack. It was Siraj's talent. His ability to bowl those in-cutters", the 2011 World Cup winner added.

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned.

