Shakib Al Hasan Included In Bangladesh's ODI Squad For Three-match Series Against WI

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home ODI series against West Indies. Thus, Al Hasan will be back in on-field action for the first time after his one-year ban. Last year, the southpaw was handed a 12-month ban for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

Here's Bangladesh's ODI squad against West Indies:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mahmadullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Atif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

West Indies tour of Bangladesh

The Windies will be visiting Bangladesh to play two Tests and three One Day Internationals from January 20 to February 15, 2021. The two-match Test series will be a part of the ongoing 2019-21 ICC World Test Championship while the ODI series will be part of the 2020-23 Cricket World Cup Super League.

Prior to the scheduled series, both teams will be playing a couple of tour matches at Savar and Chittagong respectively. The first tour game will be played on January 18 (ahead of the ODI series) and a three-day tour match will be played between January 28-31 (ahead of the Test series).

Coming back to the bilateral series, Dhaka's Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be hosting the first two One Day matches on January 20th & 22nd respectively whereas, the third and final match will be held in Zohur Ahmed Choudhury Stadium, Chittagong on January 25.

Chittagong will then host the first Test between 3-7 January whereas, the second and final Test match will be played in Dhaka between February 11-15.

