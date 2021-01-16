Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli Pay Last Respects To Hardik-Krunal's Father Himanshu Pandya

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Team India skipper Virat Kohli came forward to offer their last respects to all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s father Himanshu after he passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. The news was confirmed by the Baroda Cricket Association as Krunal Pandya, who was leading the Baroda side in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, left the bio bubble for the tournament to be with his family.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi was quoted as saying by ANI.

'Heartbroken'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli wrote that he was heartbroken after having heard about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Recalling his previous interactions with Himanshu Pandya, the Indian captain mentioned that he had spoken to the all-rounders' father a couple of times and that he looked a joyful and full of life person. Virat then urged the Pandya brothers to stay strong.

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

Sachin on the other hand wrote that he was really sorry to hear about the demise of Himanshu Pandya and then expressed condolences to the Pandya family.

Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7.

Condolences to your family and friends.

May God give you strength in these difficult times. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2021

The Pandya brothers' impact on the cricket field

Hardik Pandya has represented India in 11 Tests, 57 ODIs, and 43 T20Is while his elder brother Krunal has played 18 T20Is for the country.

Hardik and Krunal had represented India together in the limited-overs series against Australia Down Under. A highlight of the tour had been the former's quickfire knocks, including one of 42 runs in 22 balls that helped India win the T20I series. The Pandya brothers are not a part of the ongoing Test series against Australia, which is tied at 1-1 at the moment with the fourth Test match in progress at the Gabba, Brisbane.

They also play together for the five-time champions Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Krunal led Baroda to three wins on the trot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Hardik is not participating in the tournament as he is preparing for the upcoming home series against England starting February 5.

