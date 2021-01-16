Arjun Tendulkar Becomes Eligible To Feature In IPL 2021 Auction Pool Post Mumbai Debut

After having made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament 2021 (SMAT), Arjun Tendulkar has now become eligible to induct himself into the auction pool for the upcoming IPL 2021. Arjun, who is the son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, had to wait for two years after having made his U-19 debut for India to get into the domestic circuit. The 21-year-old cricketer is a bowling all-rounder and made his debut against Haryana on Friday.

To be eligible to feature in the IPL auction pool, a player has to play at least one match for the senior domestic team. Having played for Mumbai against Haryana where Tendulkar bowled three overs and conceded 34 runs, consequently makes him eligible to feature in the mini auctions for IPL 2021 expected to be held in February. For that, Arjun Tendulkar will have to express his interest by logging in to the online registration system after which they will need to take care of other important formalities as well.

BCCI has made it clear that they will not be dealing with any player agent or manager and all dealings will be done with the State bodies and failure by a player to abide by the rules will result in that player's name being withdrawn from the auction list.

The junior Tendulkar has been a regular in the Mumbai franchise's nets as Sachin Tendulkar served as a mentor of the IPL side. He has also been a part of Team India's net sessions in a bid to hone his skills. His performances in the U-19 tournaments for Mumbai have earnt him a name for himself. During the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, Arjun claimed 19 wickets in just five games for Mumbai.

IPL 2021 auction soon?

With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) inching closer, franchises looking to retain players must complete the process by January 20, the BCCI said. Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.

In a mail sent to the state associations, accessed by ANI, IPL COO and interim Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Hemang Amin explained the whole process through which an Indian player (whether capped or uncapped) may register to be able to play in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. He added that the process wasn't applicable for players who have an ongoing contract or may get a contract extension prior to the auction.

