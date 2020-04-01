Sachin Tendulkar Picks First-ever 5-wicket Haul In ODIs On April 1, 1998; Watch Video

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is regarded widely as one of the finest players in the game of all-time. Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records, which are still intact, even after seven years of retirement. Sachin Tendulkar, who was renowned for his classy batting, was also more than a handy bowler as well at times.

Sachin Tendulkar was an unorthodox bowler who has 154 ODI wickets from 463 matches. Sachin Tendulkar also has two five-wicket hauls. Sachin Tendulkar could have added more scalps to his kitty but a tennis elbow poured water on those hopes.

Sachin Tendulkar bowling: The batting maestro picked his first fifer 22 years ago

On April 1, 1998, 22 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar registered the best bowling figures of his ODI career against Australia in Kochi. A spell that was nothing short of spectacular as he rattled the Australian middle-order to guide India to a famous win.

Sachin Tendulkar had failed with the bat but he made up with this bowling to beat the mighty team from Down Under. India had set Australia a target of 310 courtesy some fine knocks from Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja and Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Sachin Tendulkar didn’t trouble the scorers much as he departed for just 8 runs.

Australia began their chase and were cruising through to the target. That's when captain Mohammad Azharuddin handed the ball to Sachin Tendulkar, who responded brilliantly by taking 5 wickets for 32 runs in his ten overs. He sent the formidable Aussie middle order packing, comprising of Steve Waugh, Michael Bevan, Darren Lehmann and Damien Martyn and helped India win by 41 runs. This wonderful display of bowling is still etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans. Sachin Tendulkar was named 'Player of the Match'.

Sachin Tendulkar bowling: Here's a look at his first fifer in ODIs

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER