Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Youngest Batsman To Score Test Fifty On Nov 24, 1989: Watch

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. In an illustrious international career spanning 24 years, 664 matches and a World Cup title, the ‘Master Blaster’ shaped a batting legacy in between that remains unscathed to this date. His industrious journey began with a Test match against Pakistan at Karachi in 1989, when the right-hander was just 16 years old and stood up against the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Sachin Tendulkar Test debut tour: Cricketer’s first international fifty

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut during India’s four-match Test tour of Pakistan in November 1989. The Tendulkar Test debut was not exactly the most productive one for the cricketer as he scored just 15 runs in challenging conditions. Reprising his role as a middle-order batsman for Team India in the next Test at Faisalabad, the then-youngster batted with serious intent, much to the chagrin of Pakistan’s ace pace battery en route to his 172-ball stay at the crease.

During India’s first innings in the match, Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the crease when his India were reduced to 101-4. Along with his Sanjay Manjrekar, he formed a 143-run batting alliance to push India’s total to a respectable 288. While Manjrekar scored a well-crafted 76, Tendulkar compiled 59 runs from 172 balls to register his first Test (and international) fifty.

Sachin Tendulkar’s 59-run knock made him the youngest cricketer (16 years and 214 days) in the world to register a Test half-century. He backed his first-innings performance with another eight runs in the second innings as the match ended in a draw after five days. Tendulkar’s fifty from the match was also the first of his 264 fifty-plus scores in international cricket, which continues to remain a world record seven years post his retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar Test debut tour: Master Blaster breaches 50-run mark for the first time, watch video

Memorable day For Sachin Tendulkar.#ONTHISDAY 24-11-1989, at 16 years 214 days youngest to make Test 50 vs PAK 2nd Test @ Faisalabad.

From Start of his career he saw many times India in Troubled.

4/101 when @sachin_rt(59) & @sanjaymanjrekar(76) put 143 runs Stand for 5th Wicket pic.twitter.com/GD5Vnt6mBb — Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) November 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. With 34,357 runs, he holds the record for most international runs across formats. The captivating Sachin Tendulkar stats section also includes 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). He continues to remain the leading century-maker in international cricket and is followed by Ricky Ponting (71 tons) and current Indian captain Virat Kohli (70 tons).

