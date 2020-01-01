Ashwin's Got 'Mankad On His Mind' As He Shares Friendly Banter With Rajasthan Royals

Days after ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin issued a fresh warning to batsmen about Mankading them if they strolled out of their crease at the non-striker's end, the Delhi Capitals star shared a friendly banter with IPL side Rajasthan Royals on Twitter after the former tried to poke fun at Ashwin. Ashwin's famous Mankad in the previous edition of the IPL took the tournament by a storm and it instilled fear in the minds of the batsmen throughout the tournament. Despite receiving harsh criticism, Ashwin turned a deaf ear and categorically stated that he was merely playing by the rules.

Rajasthan Royals took a dig at Ashwin as they shared a photo of white-balls with Mankad printed on them and took a dig at Ashwin saying that he would definitely add it to his cart. Ashwin gave a befitting reply to the Royals, telling them that it would be a good collection for the non-strikers who leave their crease early. However, Ashwin toned downed the friendly banter and ended it with a wish for welcoming the new year.

Ashwin's banter with the Royals

Might well be a good collection for the non strikers who meander along 😂😂👍🏻. Good banter nevertheless ☺️ wish you all a happy 2020. 🔥 https://t.co/fqD9WOCHTL — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2019

No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020 https://t.co/66sYUMosUp — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 31, 2019

Ashwin speaks on 'Mankading' batsman

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was leading the Kings XI Punjab last season, dismissed Jos Buttler when he had walked out of the crease at the non-striker's end, while the bowler was going through his bowling action. During the #AskAsh session on Twitter recently, Ashwin was asked by a fan as to who he plans to dismiss via 'Mankading'. In his reply, Ashwin said anyone who goes out of the crease could suffer the same fate as Buttler whether it is in the IPL or international cricket. According to cricket laws, if the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out. Buttler's run out derailed Rajasthan Royals' innings as they lost the match by 14 runs. Kings XI Punjab traded Ashwin this year and the player would now be representing Delhi Capitals in the tournament.

