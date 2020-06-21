Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 'Father's Day By Doing Some Yoga' With Kids Sara And Arjun

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and posted a picture where he can be seen celebrating both International Yoga Day as well as Father's Day with his children Sara and Arjun on Sunday.

'Celebrating': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster posted a picture of him and his kids doing yoga at their Bandra residence. The legendary cricketer then mentioned that he is celebrating Father's Day by doing some yoga together (with his children).

Yuvraj Singh celebrates Yoga Day

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined scores of other cricketers in observing the 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday as the World Cup-winning cricketer turned to Yoga to build on positivity amid 'dark & difficult times'. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing everyone to remain indoors, this year's International Yoga Day 2020 was themed 'Yoga from home, Yoga with family'. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh shared his experience with Yoga, pointing out that it contributed to both physical and mental health. The swashbuckling all-rounder also sported his new ponytail look in the video of his Yoga Day drill shared on social media.

Sehwag's duck-walk on International Yoga Day 2020

A duck walk across the floor. That is how former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag participated in performing yoga, in his own style, on International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. Thousands of people across the globe participated in performing yoga on the eve of the 6th International Yoga Day, whose theme is 'Yoga from home, Yoga with family'. Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag shared a video of his duck-walk drill and hailed yoga as an effective mechanism to improve oneself even if it takes some time.

