Australia Coach Justin Langer 'upset & Disappointed' With Unruly Behaviour From SCG Crowd

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that Indian players being subjected to racial abuse in the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground is 'upsetting and disappointing' in the series which has been played in great spirit so far. Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse on the second and third days' play by the SCG crowd.

'Upsetting and disappointing': Justin Langer

"It is upsetting and disappointing, anyone who knows me, I've said for years. People think they can come to a sporting event whether it is cricket or other and pay their money and think they can abuse or say whatever they like. Really sad to see it happen in Australia where there has been a lot of talks over the last couple of years," Langer said in the virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day four. "It is sad to see that happened. I think our series so far has been played in such a great spirit, it's been incredible cricket, it's been brilliant to watch on the field and it's been really good spirits between both teams. It is a shame to see it is getting mad by the incidents that we hearing about today and last night," he added.

READ: India's Siraj Racially Abused By Australian Crowd Again; Match Resumes After Abusers Moved

Siraj once again abused by the Australian crowd

Speedster Mohammed Siraj had complained of being subjected to racial abuses yet again on Day Four of the third Test. At the end of the 85th over of Australia's second innings, Siraj walked up to the umpires along with stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane to report the incident following which the police asked the spectators responsible to leave the stand. Siraj was subjected to racism from the spectators at the SCG while he was standing at the boundary rope after completing the 85th over.

READ: Former Cricketers Strongly Back Bumrah-Siraj After Being Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

As per sources, four spectators were reportedly asked to move back and sit further up the stands after the Indian team complained to the umpires.

This was the second such incident after a similar one was reported by the Indian team on Saturday i.e. on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match.

READ: Gautam Gambhir Defends Bumrah-Siraj, Calls For Enforcing Strict Laws Against Racial Abuse

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.