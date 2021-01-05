Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Mumbai Winters With Son Arjun In A Throwback Picture

Indian stalwart Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture with son Arjun. The father-son duo are seen enjoying the Mumbai winters in the picture.

The picture shows Arjun sitting on Sachin's lap and looking at the bonfire. "#Throwback Should we do a then & now picture in the winters of Mumbai! What say folks?" Sachin captioned the picture. Within minutes of sharing, the picture received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram.

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This was confirmed by the Mumbai team''s chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.

Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad. "Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad," an MCA official stated.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The Mumbai squad is led by flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season.

(With PTI inputs)

