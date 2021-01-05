Shoaib Akhtar Snubs Sachin Tendulkar While Picking India's Best-ever Test Batsman

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. The right-arm speedster was simply unplayable when he got going and was any batsman's worst nightmare. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak. Akhtar who used to make the headlines for his bowling exploits during his playing days has now made a habit of being in the news for his controversial tweets and opinions on several issues surrounding the sport and the world as well.

Shoaib Akhtar picks Rahul Dravid over Sachin Tendulkar as better Test batsman

The Pakistan veteran is once again in the news after naming the better Test batsman between Indian stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Both Tendulkar and Dravid have been two of the most influential personalities in world cricket who have enthralled fans with their brilliant cricket for a long time which is why choosing one between them is no mean task. However, Akhtar wasn't hesitant as he picked Dravid over Tendulkar as the better Test batsman.

The former speedster made his choice during a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter. One of the Twitter users asked Akhtar if he had to choose one batsman in Test cricket, who would it be, Tendulkar or Dravid? In response, without wasting any time, Akhtar picked Dravid.

Dravid — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Akhtar snubbing Tendulkar and picking Dravid doesn't come as a surprise considering the fierce rivalry the two had in the past. The Akhtar vs Tendulkar rivalry was among the most famous rivalries in world cricket. The two have had some of the most amazing battles over the years where it was Tendulkar who emerged victorious more often than not.

Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar's stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

