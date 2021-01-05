Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Youngest To Score Test Ton In Australia On Jan 5, 1992: WATCH

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. In 1989, at the tender of 16, the legendary cricketer made his international debut with a baptism of fire in Pakistan. During his decorated stay with Indian cricket in the subsequent 24 years, the ‘Master Blaster’ lifted a World Cup trophy, helped Team India achieve the numero uno status in Tests, and in the process of doing so, claimed several individual batting records as well.

A revisit to Sachin Tendulkar’s first Test ton in Australia

Sachin Tendulkar, in his third year in international cricket, was part of the Indian unit that toured Australia in 1992. He was accompanied alongside the likes of then captain Mohammad Azharuddin, 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev and current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. During the third Test of the series, Tendulkar scored 148 to register his first Test century on Australian soil and the second overall of his Test career.

The ‘Master Blaster’ faced 213 deliveries in total and maintained a strike-rate of 69.48. He formed a 191-run partnership with Ravi Shastri, who himself scored 206 runs while batting at the top of the order. Tendulkar remained unbeaten and his five hour stay at the crease came to an end when India were all out for 483.

Through his masterclass knock of 148, Sachin Tendulkar also became the youngest ever cricketer to score a Test century in Australia. At the time, he was 18 years and 256 days old. Here is a look at the highlights of Tendulkar’s epic knock that established his stature as one of the stars of the future.

A look into Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats at the international level make for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker across all forms of international cricket.

India vs Australia 2020 updates

Despite his retirement from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar continues to remain associated with the sport as an expert. Even for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under, he often takes to his YouTube channel to express his opinions and views about India’s performance. India’s ongoing tour will now proceed with the India vs Australia 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and it is scheduled to commence from Thursday, January 7 onwards.

A look into SCG pitch for India vs Australia 3rd Test

The first look at the @scg pitch two days out from the third Vodafone Test match 👀 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wCX9AlvP20 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

