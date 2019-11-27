Sachin Tendulkar Exposes Fake Handle Of Son Arjun, Asks Twitter To Act Against Imposter

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to clarify that his son Arjun and daughter Sara were not on Twitter and requested Twitter to take action against the fake handles. Sachin Tendulkar hit out at the impostors who were using a handle in the name of his son Arjun to post malicious tweets against personalities and institutions and asked Twitter to act on the issue immediately. Further, Sachin Tendulkar said that the handle was wrongfully impersonating his son Arjun.

Sachin Tendulkar exposes son Arjun's fake Twitter handle

I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter.

The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar's day out with bat, ball & kids

ICC Hall of Famer and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spent World Children's Day in the best possible manner he could - by playing cricket with children in Nepal. The 'Master Blaster', who is the ambassador of UNICEF for South Asia, took to Twitter to share his experience during his recent visit to Nepal. Sachin Tendulkar said that he had a wonderful time playing cricket with the young children and that sports had the ability to teach a lot about lives as well as shape the personalities. As a sportsman and as a UNICEF ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar has always voiced for a child's right to play as he believes that a sport has the power to change the lives of the children.

'Sachin Sachin'

You have heard that right. There were chants of 'Sachin Sachin' on November 16, 2013, when Sachin Tendulkar's memorable career came to an end in his own backyard, Wankhede Stadium which also happened to be his 200th Test match. In his final Test match, Sachin Tendulkar fell agonizingly short of what would have been a well-deserved century. He was dismissed for 74 by Darren Sammy off Narsingh Deonarine and there was pin-drop silence on the ground as the crowd had probably sensed that the Master Blaster would be seen on the ground for one final time. That is exactly what had happened as India did not have to bat again after they had posted a mammoth total of 495 in the first innings which proved to be more than enough as West Indies failed to offer any resistance and India registered a comprehensive win by an innings and 126 runs.

